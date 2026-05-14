Wirestock raises $23 million Series A to expand creative data platform
Business
Wirestock just scored $23 million in Series A funding to help grow its platform that supplies all kinds of creative data (think images, videos, 3-D models, and even gaming assets) to AI developers.
The round was led by Nava Ventures, with support from SBVP, Formula VC, and I2BF Ventures.
Wirestock hits $40 million revenue run rate
With more than 700,000 contributors (who've earned $15 million so far), Wirestock works with major AI companies to deliver both ready-made and custom content.
Their annual revenue run rate is now at $40 million.
With this new funding, they're planning to beef up their research and product teams and roll out more tools for AI labs, especially for cool creative projects like image and video generation as demand for quality datasets keeps rising.