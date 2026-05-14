Wirestock raises $23 million Series A to expand creative data platform

Wirestock hits $40 million revenue run rate

With more than 700,000 contributors (who've earned $15 million so far), Wirestock works with major AI companies to deliver both ready-made and custom content.

Their annual revenue run rate is now at $40 million.

With this new funding, they're planning to beef up their research and product teams and roll out more tools for AI labs, especially for cool creative projects like image and video generation as demand for quality datasets keeps rising.