Wiscon Industries launches ₹110 cr IPO priced ₹194 to ₹204
Business
Wiscon Industries just kicked off its ₹110 crore IPO, with shares priced between ₹194 and ₹204.
The offer is open until October 29, 2026, and aims to raise funds for new machinery, working capital, and marketing.
Wiscon Industries retail minimum 1,200 shares
The IPO includes a fresh issue of 43.14 lakh shares (₹88.01 crore) and an offer for sale of 10.78 lakh shares (₹22 crore).
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum bid is 1,200 shares for retail investors, which means at least ₹2,44,800 at the top price.
Allotment results are expected to be finalized on Friday (October 30), and Wiscon is tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on November 3, 2026.
The company also raised ₹25.01 crore from anchor investors just before this launch.