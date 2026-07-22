Wistron opens $700 million Fort Worth plant, 1st US GB300 producer
Business
Big news for tech fans: Wistron just launched a $700 million factory in Fort Worth, Texas, making it the first US plant to build NVIDIA's powerful GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip at scale.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang even said the AI system built around the chip is "the most powerful AI supercomputer in the world."
Wistron to scale Vera Rubin superchip
Wistron isn't stopping there. It will also make NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin Superchip.
The goal is to ramp up production to tens of thousands of boards each month this year and grow the team to around 1,000 employees.
This move is part of NVIDIA's huge $500 billion US investment push, aiming to boost local jobs and keep advanced AI tech made in America.