Wockhardt shares rise nearly 10% after ₹164cr Q4 profit
Business
Wockhardt just pulled off a big comeback: its shares shot up nearly 10% on Tuesday after the company posted a ₹164 crore profit for the fourth quarter, bouncing back from last year's ₹45 crore loss.
Revenue also climbed 30% year over year to ₹965 crore, showing strong growth.
Wockhardt posts ₹199cr FY26 profit
For all of FY26, Wockhardt turned last year's loss into a ₹199 crore profit, with revenue rising to ₹3,373 crore.
Overall performance improved thanks to new markets and tighter cost control.
Plus, the board is planning to raise more funds through new shares or securities to keep this momentum going.