Workday report finds AI helps Indian employees but lacks integration

More than one-half of employees spend at least one-half of their time juggling tasks across different apps instead of focusing on meaningful work.

Sunil Jose from Workday India points out that better-integrated AI could simplify jobs and boost results: "As long as employees continue to navigate disconnected systems and workflows, organizations will only realize a fraction of AI's potential."

Plus, almost everyone surveyed (95%) said they'd make decisions with more confidence if AI was backed by reliable data and systems.