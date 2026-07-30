Workday report finds AI helps Indian employees but lacks integration
According to a new Workday report, 89% of Indian employees say AI helps them at work.
But only 32% feel it's truly built into their daily tools, so many end up wasting time: over one-third lose more than seven hours each week just moving data between platforms.
Workday India calls for integrated AI
More than one-half of employees spend at least one-half of their time juggling tasks across different apps instead of focusing on meaningful work.
Sunil Jose from Workday India points out that better-integrated AI could simplify jobs and boost results: "As long as employees continue to navigate disconnected systems and workflows, organizations will only realize a fraction of AI's potential."
Plus, almost everyone surveyed (95%) said they'd make decisions with more confidence if AI was backed by reliable data and systems.