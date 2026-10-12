World Bank and IMF warn AI could reshape youth employment

Big names like the World Bank and IMF just warned that artificial intelligence could shake up the job market in a big way, especially for young people starting out.

At a recent panel in Bangkok, they called for support to help workers adjust, with governments making "crisis-era" support measures a permanent tool for getting young people into work and firms being incentivized to hire fresh graduates.

As IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva put it, AI is like a "slow-moving tsunami," and it's already making things tough for new grads looking for routine jobs.