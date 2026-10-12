World Bank and IMF warn AI could reshape youth employment
Big names like the World Bank and IMF just warned that artificial intelligence could shake up the job market in a big way, especially for young people starting out.
At a recent panel in Bangkok, they called for support to help workers adjust, with governments making "crisis-era" support measures a permanent tool for getting young people into work and firms being incentivized to hire fresh graduates.
As IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva put it, AI is like a "slow-moving tsunami," and it's already making things tough for new grads looking for routine jobs.
Bangkok panel urges lasting youth support
Leaders at the panel said we need lasting solutions, not just quick fixes, for young job seekers.
Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam suggested more teamwork between governments and businesses, plus incentives to hire fresh graduates.
World Bank President Ajay Banga highlighted that with 1.2 billion young people will turn 18 over the next 15 years, strong policies and private investment are key to creating enough opportunities.
The IMF estimates AI could affect 40% of jobs worldwide, so building solid support systems matters more than ever.