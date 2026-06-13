World Bank thinks 2020s is 'lost decade' for developing economies

Development stagnation

'1 in 2 developing economies has not advanced since 2019'

The World Bank report notes that nearly one in two developing economies has not advanced since 2019. This is despite the most basic promise of development: closing the income gap with the world's richest economies. The institution warns that by end-2026, "one-quarter of developing economies, one-third of low-income economies, and half of fragile and conflict-affected economies will be poorer than they were in 2019 on the eve of the COVID-19 crisis."