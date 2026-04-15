World Bank mobilizes up to $100bn for Middle East fallout Business Apr 15, 2026

The World Bank is stepping up with a plan to mobilize up to $100 billion over the next 15 months to help countries struggling with the fallout from the Middle East conflict.

This is a bigger effort than what we saw during COVID-19, offering quick access to around $20 billion to $25 billion in coming months and another $30 billion to $40 billion through repurposed programs in about six months.