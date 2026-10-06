World Bank raises India's FY27 growth forecast to 7.1%

The World Bank has projected a 7.2% growth for India in FY28, up from its earlier FY27 estimate of 6.6%.

The bank also highlighted that India's economic performance will greatly influence the region's overall growth.

South Asia is expected to grow at 6.9% in 2026 and 6.7% in 2027, but without India, this number drops significantly to just 3.6% and 3.8%, respectively.