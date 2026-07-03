World Cup sees 14% decline in Indian TV ad volumes

Connected TV sees surge in advertisers

While traditional TV struggled, Connected TV (CTV) saw a surge: more than 15 advertisers and more than 18 brands jumped on board across categories like soft drinks, health supplements, and luggage.

Liquor and automobile ads still ruled linear TV.

The shift shows younger urban fans (ages 18 to 35) are watching football differently now.

Zee Entertainment reported more than 100 million viewers across digital, linear, and social platforms during opening weekend alone.