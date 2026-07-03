World Cup sees 14% decline in Indian TV ad volumes
This year's FIFA World Cup hasn't been as big on Indian TV screens: ad volumes dropped 14% per channel per match compared to 2022.
Late-night and early-morning kickoffs (thanks to the United States, Canada, and Mexico hosting) made advertisers less interested.
Plus, ZEE5 put matches behind a paywall, unlike JioCinema's free streaming last time, which meant fewer viewers tuning in.
Connected TV sees surge in advertisers
While traditional TV struggled, Connected TV (CTV) saw a surge: more than 15 advertisers and more than 18 brands jumped on board across categories like soft drinks, health supplements, and luggage.
Liquor and automobile ads still ruled linear TV.
The shift shows younger urban fans (ages 18 to 35) are watching football differently now.
Zee Entertainment reported more than 100 million viewers across digital, linear, and social platforms during opening weekend alone.