World's biggest banks funneled $906B into fossil fuels last year

Shifting stance

Banks turn back on previous emissions reduction commitments

Despite previous commitments to cut emissions and limit financing for particularly dirty forms of energy like coal, many banks have now turned their backs on these pledges. This shift comes amid political pressure, especially in the US. Last year, the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a UN-backed initiative that sought to align banks' lending with net zero emissions by 2050, was disbanded after several high-profile exits from its membership.