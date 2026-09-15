World Trade Report 2026 projects $3T gain, 10% GDP loss
The World Trade Organization (WTO) just released its World Trade Report 2026, and it lays out three ways global trade could go by 2050.
If countries work together and keep the trading system strong, the world economy could grow by about $3 trillion.
But if they don't adapt, we could see a drop in global GDP of up to 10%.
Basically, big changes are needed to keep things moving forward.
Cooperation could boost exports nearly 18%
The report breaks down three scenarios: one where everyone cooperates (which could boost exports by nearly 18%), a "geo-fragmented" world with less teamwork (risking a 5.1% GDP drop), and an "FTA world" that might be even worse.
Least-developed countries could see particularly significant gains, with GDP projected to increase by 7.7% due to tariff and other trade cost reductions.
The message is clear: updating trade rules matters for everyone's future.