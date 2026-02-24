WPP and Adobe team up to make smarter marketing with AI
WPP and Adobe are joining forces to make marketing smarter with AI.
By combining Adobe's Firefly Foundry tech with WPP's Open platform, they want to help brands spend their ad money better, create more on-brand content, and personalize what you see online—all while keeping things safe for businesses.
One platform for all your ad needs
Instead of juggling a bunch of disconnected tools, this partnership uses AI agents to handle content creation and campaign planning in one place.
WPP Open—already used by 85,000+ employees—aims to let your favorite brands use AI with a connected, privacy-safe approach designed to protect data and creative ideas.
Training the next generation of creative AI engineers
They're not just talking tech—they're investing in people too.
WPP and Adobe are launching programs to train creative AI engineers.
The goal? Help companies actually use these new tools and speed up how fast AI changes the ad world.