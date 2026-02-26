WPP, once the world's biggest ad group, just rolled out
WPP, once the world's biggest ad group, just rolled out Elevate28—a major plan to merge top creative agencies like Ogilvy, VML, and AKQA under one roof.
The idea? Turn WPP from a holding company into a streamlined team with four main units: Media, Creative, Production, and Enterprise Solutions.
Elevate28 is aiming for £500 million in yearly cost savings by 2028 and will incur total cash costs of approximately £400m phased over two years.
The focus is on growing clients' business, making operations simpler, and using WPP's own AI platform to stay competitive.
WPP's stock has dropped over 60% this past year amid pressure to match rivals' AI and data capabilities.
New CEO Cindy Rose says the company needs less complexity and more speed—she's promising a much simpler structure after stepping in last year (2025).