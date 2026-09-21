Wrogn revenue up 9% to ₹244cr, losses rise 17%

Wrogn, the menswear brand backed by Virat Kohli, just reported a 9% jump in revenue for fiscal 2026: ₹244 crore compared to ₹223 crore last year.

But even with more money coming in, losses actually grew by 17%.

The brand, started in 2014 and managed by Universal Sportsbiz, also saw its total income rise to ₹254 crore thanks in part to some non-operating gains.