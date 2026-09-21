Wrogn revenue up 9% to ₹244cr, losses rise 17%
Wrogn, the menswear brand backed by Virat Kohli, just reported a 9% jump in revenue for fiscal 2026: ₹244 crore compared to ₹223 crore last year.
But even with more money coming in, losses actually grew by 17%.
The brand, started in 2014 and managed by Universal Sportsbiz, also saw its total income rise to ₹254 crore thanks in part to some non-operating gains.
Wrogn expenses ₹342.4cr, eyes ₹600cr sales
Wrogn's spending went up too: overall expenses hit ₹342.4 crore as marketing costs shot up by 44% and brand consultancy bills more than doubled.
On the bright side, material costs dropped a bit.
Looking ahead, Wrogn is aiming high: it wants to hit ₹600 crore in sales value and expand its exclusive brand outlet network to over 100 stores by March 2027, said it started FY27 with 40% year-on-year growth in GMV to ₹125 crore in the first quarter.