WTO sides with EU in patent dispute against China
China isn't happy with a recent World Trade Organization (WTO) decision that sided with the European Union (EU) over a tech patent dispute.
The EU said China was stopping its companies from using foreign courts to protect their patents, and the WTO agreed—ruling that China's approach broke global intellectual property rules.
Ruling ahead of EU-China summit highlights global IP handling
This is a big deal for anyone following tech and global trade. The ruling comes just before a major EU-China summit, highlighting ongoing tensions over how countries handle intellectual property.
For European tech companies, it means more freedom to defend their ideas worldwide.
Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Commerce called the decision a "misjudgment" but said they'll "carefully study" what to do next.
This could shape future trade talks and how countries work together on protecting innovation.