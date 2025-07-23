WTO sides with EU in patent dispute against China

Ruling ahead of EU-China summit highlights global IP handling

This is a big deal for anyone following tech and global trade. The ruling comes just before a major EU-China summit, highlighting ongoing tensions over how countries handle intellectual property.

For European tech companies, it means more freedom to defend their ideas worldwide.

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Commerce called the decision a "misjudgment" but said they'll "carefully study" what to do next.

This could shape future trade talks and how countries work together on protecting innovation.