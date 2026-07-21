WTO tells India to open markets for Viksit Bharat 2047
Business
The World Trade Organization (WTO) just told India it needs to cut trade costs, simplify its rules, and open up more to the world if it wants to hit its big Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.
This came up during India's latest Trade Policy Review, where global experts look at how India's trade moves are working out.
WTO notes progress, flags trade restrictions
India pointed out that things like global tensions and tangled supply chains are making exports tough.
The WTO did give a nod to India's progress, like better regional deals and smoother customs, but also flagged high tariffs and strict export controls as holding India back from fully joining global markets.
The message: keep pushing for reforms so India can really shine on the world stage.