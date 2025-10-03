WTO's eye on India's import restrictions: What's the issue
India's latest import restrictions and quality control orders (QCOs) have caught the attention of the World Trade Organization as of October 2025.
Australia, Canada, and the EU are questioning India's limits on importing pulses, while the EU and others have raised concerns about new standards for products like tires and air conditioners.
While India says these steps protect consumers and support domestic industry, other countries worry they're making trade harder.
Why it matters
This isn't just about paperwork—India is a huge buyer of lentils and peas, so its rules directly affect farmers in places like Australia and Canada.
At the same time, India argues it needs these policies for food security and public interest.
The bigger picture? These disputes could shape how open or closed global trade becomes—and might even impact prices or choices for stuff we buy down the line.