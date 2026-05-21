X fined in Australia for not complying with child-safety measures

Elon Musk 's social media platform, X Corp, has been fined A$650,000 (nearly $463,063) by an Australian court. The penalty comes after the company admitted to not complying with child safety measures. The fine ends a three-year-long legal battle that began when eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant issued a notice to Twitter (now X) in 2023.

Legal proceedings The notice requested information on handling child sexual exploitation material The notice issued in February 2023 requested Twitter to submit a compliance report on its handling of child sexual exploitation and abuse material. After the merger with X Corp on March 15, the company submitted its report by March 29. However, unanswered questions led to further information being sought by the commissioner, which was eventually provided on May 5.

Court decision Initial court ruling favored the commissioner Initially, X Corp contested the allegations in court, arguing that it was not obligated to comply with the notice as Twitter ceased to exist after the merger. However, Justice Michael Wheelahan dismissed this argument and ruled in favor of the commissioner in October 2024. The full federal court upheld this decision in July 2025 after X Corp attempted to appeal against it.

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Penalty details X Corp admitted to the violations On Thursday, X Corp admitted to the violations but noted they occurred during a period of major corporate changes due to the merger. The parties agreed on a penalty of A$650,000, which Justice Wheelahan imposed. He said, "A penalty near the maximum is appropriate in the case of the respondent, which is a substantial corporation, so that it operates as a real deterrent and is not simply a cost of doing business."

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