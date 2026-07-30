X settles 2-year legal battle with global advertising body
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has settled a long-standing legal dispute with the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA). The lawsuit alleged that the WFA and major brands had conspired to boycott X, depriving it of billions in advertising revenue. The settlement comes as part of a joint statement from both organizations, marking a fresh start in their relationship.
Boycott claims
X accused WFA and GARM of orchestrating a boycott
X had accused the WFA and its Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) of orchestrating a boycott.
The platform claimed that GARM's media framework restricted competition and weakened its ability to compete for advertising investment.
However, the WFA denied these allegations, insisting that GARM provided voluntary brand safety standards while individual advertisers were solely responsible for their own advertising spending decisions.
Court ruling
Case dismissal and antitrust lawsuit details
On March 26, 2026, a federal judge in Texas dismissed the case, ruling that X had failed to demonstrate the antitrust injury required to support its claims.
The ruling also barred X from refiling the same claims in that court.
The lawsuit was part of an antitrust suit filed by X in August 2024 against WFA, GARM, and advertisers including CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unilever.
Joint statement
Settlement terms remain undisclosed
Neither X nor the WFA has revealed whether their agreement included any financial settlement, damages, or admission of wrongdoing.
In their joint statement, the organizations reaffirmed their shared commitment to freedom of speech while confirming that GARM will not be reinstated.
They also said they would work together to develop new approaches to protecting advertisers and audiences online.