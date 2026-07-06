'Xbox isn't healthy': CEO's blunt message after 3,200 layoffs

Leadership shift

Sharma also announced plans to streamline operations at Xbox

Sharma also said the company will reduce management layers to no more than five, and where possible, three. This is aimed at speeding up decision-making processes within the company. "For the first time, we are establishing a Chief Operating Officer with end-to-end P&L responsibility across content, hardware, platform, and services. Helen Chiang has been promoted to this role and will report directly to me," Sharma wrote in her post. Chiang has been with Xbox for nearly two decades.