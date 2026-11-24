Xiaomi Q3 profit plunges 57% to ¥4.9bn, shares fall
Xiaomi just reported a 57% plunge in profit for the third quarter, landing at 4.9 billion yuan, falling short of what analysts expected.
The main reasons? Slumping sales in its electric-vehicle and smartphone lines.
After the news broke, Xiaomi's stock slipped 3.7%, closing at HK$26.50.
Xiaomi doubles down on premium devices
Xiaomi's electric-vehicle revenue dropped 19.9% thanks to tough competition and fewer deliveries, while its New Energy Vehicle and AI divisions posted a hefty loss.
On the phone side, higher memory costs shrunk margins to 9.2%, but average prices actually rose by 10% from last quarter.
To bounce back, Xiaomi is doubling down on premium devices like foldable phones (launched a new flagship foldable smartphone in September) and pulling back from cheaper models and some international markets.