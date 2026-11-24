Xiaomi's electric-vehicle revenue dropped 19.9% thanks to tough competition and fewer deliveries, while its New Energy Vehicle and AI divisions posted a hefty loss.

On the phone side, higher memory costs shrunk margins to 9.2%, but average prices actually rose by 10% from last quarter.

To bounce back, Xiaomi is doubling down on premium devices like foldable phones (launched a new flagship foldable smartphone in September) and pulling back from cheaper models and some international markets.