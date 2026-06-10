Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng to lead IRON robotics mass production

Xpeng pushes physical AI despite losses

He called robotics "The robot industry is becoming increasingly hot and competitive, and we have clearly seen the direction and timing of victory, but it still requires more arduous implementation and extremely high decision-making ability,".

This shake-up follows the exit of Shi Xiaoxin, a key leader on the IRON project.

Meanwhile, Xpeng is betting big on "physical AI" like robots and flying cars, even as it faces financial struggles with falling revenue and growing losses.