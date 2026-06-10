Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng to lead IRON robotics mass production
Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng is stepping in to directly run the company's robotics division as it gets ready to mass-produce its humanoid robots, IRON, by 2026.
The plan is to first test these robots in Xpeng stores, then roll them out to commercial customers in China and abroad starting in 2027.
Xpeng pushes physical AI despite losses
He called robotics "The robot industry is becoming increasingly hot and competitive, and we have clearly seen the direction and timing of victory, but it still requires more arduous implementation and extremely high decision-making ability,".
This shake-up follows the exit of Shi Xiaoxin, a key leader on the IRON project.
Meanwhile, Xpeng is betting big on "physical AI" like robots and flying cars, even as it faces financial struggles with falling revenue and growing losses.