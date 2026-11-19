Yash Patil, a 23-year-old who studied computer science at Stanford University, is set to become co-chief AI officer at Palo Alto Networks after Yash Patil announced on November 19 that Applied Compute had signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Palo Alto Networks in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion.

Applied Compute (founded with Rhythm Garg and Linden Li) focuses on business-ready AI tools and reached more than $100 million in annualized revenue run-rate in just over 18 months, making it a key piece of Palo Alto Networks's cybersecurity plans.