Yash Patil to become Palo Alto Networks co-chief AI officer
Yash Patil, a 23-year-old who studied computer science at Stanford University, is set to become co-chief AI officer at Palo Alto Networks after Yash Patil announced on November 19 that Applied Compute had signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Palo Alto Networks in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion.
Applied Compute (founded with Rhythm Garg and Linden Li) focuses on business-ready AI tools and reached more than $100 million in annualized revenue run-rate in just over 18 months, making it a key piece of Palo Alto Networks's cybersecurity plans.
Applied Compute quickly landed Microsoft client
Patil is the son of Indian immigrants and grew up in Austin, Texas. He has been into tech from an early age. He even built a program called Helping Hands during the pandemic.
At Stanford he met his co-founders and later worked at OpenAI before starting Applied Compute in 2025.
Their company quickly landed big clients like Microsoft by helping businesses use their own data to build smarter AI models.