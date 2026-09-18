Yen slips amid 83% Bank of Japan rate hike odds

The Bank of England kept its rates steady, so the British pound barely budged, and the euro stayed flat too.

Over in Australia, their dollar ticked up slightly after their central bank flagged some inflation worries.

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped and traders are watching closely to see if the US Federal Reserve will raise its own rates soon.

As Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne, put it, all eyes are now on what the BOJ does next with its guidance, because even small moves can make waves around the world.