Yes Bank denies ₹32cr cyber fraud, says no money lost
Yes Bank has shot down rumors about a ₹32 crore cyber fraud, saying there was no hack, no money lost, and their systems had not been compromised.
The buzz started after a November 13 article in The Banker claimed there'd been an alleged cyber loss, but Yes Bank quickly set the record straight on November 13, confirming that even government accounts were untouched.
Yes Bank secures The Banker retraction
After the story spread to TV news and caught the National Stock Exchange's attention, Yes Bank doubled down: they called out the errors, got The Banker to retract the article by November 15, and reassured everyone that nothing fishy affected their stock or daily business.
So if you saw those headlines, it turns out it was all just a false alarm.