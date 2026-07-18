YES Bank posts ₹1,071cr Q1 FY27 net profit, up 33.7%
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YES Bank just posted a net profit of ₹1,071 crore for Q1 FY27, up 33.7% from last year.
The boost came mainly from higher interest income and smart cost management (even with bigger provisions, the bank kept credit costs low).
YES Bank asset quality strengthens
Interest earned grew thanks to more loans, while interest expenses barely budged, helping margins stay steady at 2.7%.
Noninterest income also ticked up a bit.
CEO Vinay M Tonse pointed out that asset quality strengthened as slippage eased, while bad loans dropped to 1.3%, and capital adequacy is strong at 15.1%.
Plus, Moody's, CARE and ICRA gave rating upgrades to the bank, and it received its inaugural international rating from S&P Global.