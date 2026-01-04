Yes Bank's loans rise 5% to ₹2.58L crore in Q3

Private sector lender Yes Bank has reported a 5.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in loans and advances for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank's total loans and advances stood at ₹2,57,508 crore as against ₹2,44,834 crore in December 2024. This is also a marginal jump of 2.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹2,50,212 crore recorded in September 2025.

Financial indicators Deposits and CASA show growth Yes Bank's total deposits for the quarter stood at ₹2,92,484 crore, a 5.5% YoY increase from ₹2,77,224 crore. However, this is a slight decline of 1.3% QoQ from ₹2,96,276 crore in the previous quarter. The bank's current and savings accounts (CASA) also witnessed an 8.5% YoY growth to reach ₹99,443 crore during this period.

Improvement Credit-to-deposit ratio improves The credit-to-deposit ratio of Yes Bank improved to 88.0% from the previous quarter's 84.5%. This is a slight decline from December 2024's figure of 88.3%. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the quarter stood at a healthy 123.8%, compared to the previous quarter's 125.1% and last year's figure of 133.2%.