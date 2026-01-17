Yes Bank's Q3 profit surges 55% to ₹952cr

Yes Bank has reported a massive 55% jump in its standalone net profit for the December quarter. The bank's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹952 crore, compared to ₹612 crore in the same period last year. This growth was supported by an increase in net interest income and an improvement in asset quality, among other factors.

Financial stability Net interest income and asset quality The bank's net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY26 rose 11% year-on-year to ₹2,466 crore. Meanwhile, asset quality remained steady with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.5% from 1.6% sequentially, and net NPAs remaining flat at 0.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Market performance Yes Bank's shares rise ahead of earnings announcement Ahead of the earnings announcement, Yes Bank's shares closed at ₹23.45 on the NSE on Friday, up 2.18%. The bank's recent performance reflects a calibrated strategy focused on profitable and sustainable growth rather than chasing volumes. It reported over 5% year-on-year growth in both advances and deposits during the October-December quarter.

