Yes Bank's profit soars 55% in Q3 FY26 Business Jan 17, 2026

Yes Bank just posted a net profit of ₹951.62 crore for the quarter ending December 2025—a 55% jump from last year and up 45% from the previous quarter.

The bank, now with a big boost from Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui (which owns 24%), seems to be bouncing back stronger than ever.