Yes Bank's profit soars 55% in Q3 FY26
Yes Bank just posted a net profit of ₹951.62 crore for the quarter ending December 2025—a 55% jump from last year and up 45% from the previous quarter.
The bank, now with a big boost from Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui (which owns 24%), seems to be bouncing back stronger than ever.
What's driving the growth?
The bank's core income from lending and deposits grew by 11%, hitting ₹2,465 crore.
Thanks to RBI rate cuts, Yes Bank paid less on deposits, which helped its margins.
Plus, it barely had to set aside money for bad loans this time—provisions dropped by a massive 91% to just ₹22 crore.
Steady on asset quality
Even as profits rose, Yes Bank kept things steady with its bad loan ratio holding at 1.5%.
So while the numbers are up, risk hasn't ballooned—showing that their comeback isn't just about higher earnings but also about staying solid where it counts.