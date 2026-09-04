Yimin coal mine runs 100 driverless trucks powered by Huawei
Chinese companies are ramping up automation with help from Huawei.
At the Yimin coal mine, 100 driverless trucks (powered by Huawei's 5G and MineHarmonyOS) are hauling coal around the clock, even in tough weather.
These smart trucks can swap their own batteries, which has let 120 workers move to safer jobs.
Huawei pivots to enterprise AI
After US sanctions hit its core business, Huawei pivoted to its enterprise division in 2021, mixing tech from its telecom, automotive, and cloud arms for industries like mining and manufacturing.
Even with tight profit margins, this unit made up one-fifth of Huawei's revenue in 2022.
With global sales limited and China's 5G rollout almost done, Huawei is betting big on AI-powered industrial upgrades, like plans for hundreds more autonomous trucks by 2029, to keep growing.