Yotta Data Services plans more than $12B NVIDIA GPU investment

Yotta Data Services is making a huge tech leap by set to procure 40,000 NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPUs in Greater Noida and planning to put around 40,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs in Navi Mumbai. This more than $12 billion investment aims to boost its AI and cloud computing capabilities.

Yotta co-founder, managing director and CEO Sunil Gupta said, "We are fitting out our next data center in Mumbai, NM2, which is an 80 megawatt data center. We are planning to put around 40,000 NVIDIA GB300 chips in it. We are also starting construction of our D4 data center in Greater Noida campus that will be a 120 MW data center. That building will have 40,000 of Vera Rubin chips."