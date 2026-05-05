Yotta Data Services seeks up to $900 million in Mumbai IPO
Yotta Data Services is planning a big IPO in Mumbai, aiming to raise up to $900 million.
It has already brought on ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets as advisers, and is looking to add more banks before filing its draft prospectus in the next few months.
There might also be a pre-IPO round for up to $300 million.
Yotta seeks up to $6B valuation
Yotta wants a valuation of up to $6 billion, thanks to its lead in AI-powered infrastructure and hosting India's largest cluster of NVIDIA AI processors.
The company originally considered listing in the US but switched gears after seeing strong interest in the domestic market for AI and digital growth.
The offering details remain subject to change, but the buzz around India's data center boom is definitely working in its favor.