Yotta Data Services seeks up to $900 million in Mumbai IPO

Yotta seeks up to $6B valuation

Yotta wants a valuation of up to $6 billion, thanks to its lead in AI-powered infrastructure and hosting India's largest cluster of NVIDIA AI processors.

The company originally considered listing in the US but switched gears after seeing strong interest in the domestic market for AI and digital growth.

The offering details remain subject to change, but the buzz around India's data center boom is definitely working in its favor.