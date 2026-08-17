Yotta Data Services to raise $1.5 billion before India IPO
Yotta Data Services is planning to raise $1.5 billion through private equity and an IPO in India by the end of fiscal 2027.
A big part of this $1.5 billion may get closed in the pre-IPO round itself, for which Yotta is in touch with large funds based in the US, and also those with India offices, before the IPO, which could itself add around $400 million if all goes well with approvals from SEBI.
Yotta to install 85,000 NVIDIA chips
All this funding is set to supercharge Yotta's data center capacity, from 180 MW now to a massive 800 MW by 2029, as part of an $8.5 billion investment plan.
With India's data center market booming thanks to AI, 5G, and new tech rules, Yotta also expects to increase the number of NVIDIA chips installed across its data centers from 37,000 to 85,000 by the end of this fiscal year, keeping pace with rivals like Nxtra and CtrlS in this fast-growing space.