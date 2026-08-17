Yotta Data Services to raise $1.5 billion before India IPO

Yotta Data Services is planning to raise $1.5 billion through private equity and an IPO in India by the end of fiscal 2027.

A big part of this $1.5 billion may get closed in the pre-IPO round itself, for which Yotta is in touch with large funds based in the US, and also those with India offices, before the IPO, which could itself add around $400 million if all goes well with approvals from SEBI.