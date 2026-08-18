Uber now lets you book train tickets in India
What's the story
Uber has introduced a new feature on its app in India, allowing users to book train tickets. The service is offered in partnership with Ixigo, which provides train-ticketing technology. The move is aimed at making intercity travel more convenient by combining Ixigo's train-ticketing capabilities with Uber's mobility services.
User guide
How to book train tickets
To use the new feature, users have to open the Uber app and select 'Bus & Train' from the Services section.
They then enter their origin, destination, and travel date before browsing available trains and selecting their preferred option.
The entire ticket booking process can be completed within the app itself. Users can also access ticket details and check PNR status directly through Uber.
Service diversification
Expanding range of travel services in India
The launch of this new service is part of Uber's strategy to diversify its range of travel services in India.
The company's offerings now include moto, auto, cars, metro, intercity cars, and buses.
With the addition of train booking on the app, Uber is expanding its railway travel offering beyond just station connectivity to include ticket booking as well.
Strategic alliance
Uber's partnership with Ixigo
Arnab Kumar, Director of Business Development at Uber India and South Asia, said the new feature will let riders book train tickets, check PNR status, and arrange travel to/from railway stations within the Uber app.
"We're pleased to partner with Ixigo to bring together their expertise in train ticketing with Uber's mobility platform," he said.
This partnership is expected to provide a more seamless and convenient travel experience for users.