YouTube TV renews deal with NBCUniversal for live TV streaming
Business
Google and NBCUniversal just signed a new multi-year deal to keep NBCU's full portfolio of networks—think Sunday Night Football, America's Got Talent, and more—streaming on YouTube TV.
Announced this week, the move means your favorite shows aren't going anywhere.
What's included in the deal?
You'll still get access to NBCUniversal networks such as NBC and CNBC.
Plus, Peacock will be available as an add-on right inside YouTube Primetime Channels.
Why it matters
This agreement keeps YouTube TV stacked with top-tier content and helps it stay ahead in the streaming game.
For anyone who doesn't want to miss out on live sports or binge-worthy series—all without cable—it's good news.