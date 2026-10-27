Yuan near 4-year high as central bank sets weaker rate
Business
The Chinese yuan is still hanging near its four-year high against the US dollar this Tuesday.
China's central bank made a move to slow down the yuan's rise by setting a weaker daily rate, aiming to keep things steady in the currency market.
Markets calm ahead of rate decisions
The yuan has climbed 0.5% just this month and nearly 5% in 2026, thanks to solid export demand and a boost in industrial profits, even as China's economic recovery stays uneven.
Meanwhile, global markets are pretty calm right now as everyone waits for big interest rate decisions from the US Europe, and Japan, moves that could shake up borrowing costs and currencies worldwide.