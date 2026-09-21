YuVerse launches 4 AI products in Mumbai to streamline workflows
YuVerse, part of Yubi, just rolled out four fresh AI products at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai.
The big idea? Making AI actually useful in real-world workflows: think less hype, more hands-on help for businesses.
YuVerse CEO cites 50% collections boost
The lineup covers document processing, chatbots, video creation, and workflow automation.
Yu1 speeds up tasks like underwriting with smart automation.
YuBuild lets you design business chatbots without any coding headaches.
YuBuild Studio handles video production automatically, while YuFlux helps AI agents set up custom workflows for business processes.
According to CEO and Co-founder of YuVerse Mathangi Sri Ramachandran, the conversational-AI use case has already boosted collections, and she says success rates are now "Our collection efficiencies in many cases have gone up 50% over the human agent."
For anyone into fintech or tech that actually works, this is a pretty solid leap forward.