Zaggle profit falls 32.9% to 17.53cr, revenue up 27.5%

Compared to last quarter, both profits and revenue took a big dip, down 56.8% and 31.5%. The main reason? Extra costs from buying Dice (think transaction and relocation fees) and other one-time factors squeezed their margins.

On the bright side, Zaggle invested ₹8 crore in Unobanc to boost its cross-border payments game, and their user base grew 18.6% to 4.02 million.

Zaggle Founder and Executive Chairman Raj P Narayanam says they are betting on AI and smarter operations for future growth.