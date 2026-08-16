Zaggle profit falls 32.9% to 17.53cr, revenue up 27.5%
Business
Zaggle had a mixed start to FY2027: profits fell 32.9% year over year to ₹17.53 crore, but revenue actually jumped 27.5% to ₹423.26 crore.
So, while they are making more money overall, costs and one-time expenses have hit their bottom line.
Zaggle's Dice acquisition costs squeeze margins
Compared to last quarter, both profits and revenue took a big dip, down 56.8% and 31.5%. The main reason? Extra costs from buying Dice (think transaction and relocation fees) and other one-time factors squeezed their margins.
On the bright side, Zaggle invested ₹8 crore in Unobanc to boost its cross-border payments game, and their user base grew 18.6% to 4.02 million.
Zaggle Founder and Executive Chairman Raj P Narayanam says they are betting on AI and smarter operations for future growth.