Zappyhire: 81% enterprise hiring teams use AI, 6.6% fully integrated

Larger organizations are leading the charge: 58.3% have scaled up AI in multiple parts of their hiring process. The tech is mostly used for writing job descriptions and sorting resumes.

Sectors like BFSI and IT/ITeS are seeing huge benefits: BFSI firms reported that 81.8% of respondents said AI reduced time-to-hire and better quality hires for nearly three-quarters of them.

But integration isn't always smooth; over half of enterprise leaders say it's still a major challenge they need to tackle.