Zappyhire: 81% enterprise hiring teams use AI, 6.6% fully integrated
According to a new Zappyhire report, 81% of enterprise hiring teams are using AI to help with recruitment. Still, only 6.6% have gone all in and fully integrated AI into their hiring strategies.
Most surveyed HR leaders work at large companies (more than 1,000 employees) across IT, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and education.
Large firms scale AI across hiring
Larger organizations are leading the charge: 58.3% have scaled up AI in multiple parts of their hiring process. The tech is mostly used for writing job descriptions and sorting resumes.
Sectors like BFSI and IT/ITeS are seeing huge benefits: BFSI firms reported that 81.8% of respondents said AI reduced time-to-hire and better quality hires for nearly three-quarters of them.
But integration isn't always smooth; over half of enterprise leaders say it's still a major challenge they need to tackle.