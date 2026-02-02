Zee Entertainment appoints Sandeep Mehrotra as new ad revenue COO
Zee Entertainment just named Sandeep Mehrotra as its new Chief Operating Officer for Advertisement Revenue, starting February 3, 2026.
He'll be based in Mumbai, reporting to CEO Punit Goenka, and will focus on growing ad revenue by connecting TV and digital platforms.
Laxmi Shetty stays on as Head of Broadcast & Digital Ad Revenue under his leadership.
Why is Mehrotra's role important?
With people watching content across both TV and digital more than ever, Zee wants to sharpen how it earns from ads.
Goenka pointed out that the industry needs "monetisation strategies that are outcome-driven and platform agnostic" to keep up with these changes.
Bringing in Mehrotra is all about unlocking new ways to make ad money in this shifting landscape.
His experience and what he brings to the table
Mehrotra has over 30 years of experience leading sales and revenue teams at big names like Sony Pictures Networks India (now Culver Max Entertainment).
At Zee, he's expected to use his expertise to help advertisers connect better with audiences by making the most of what Zee already does well.