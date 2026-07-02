Zee Entertainment approves ₹3,143.5cr warrants, stake could rise near 24% Business Jul 02, 2026

Zee Entertainment just approved a plan to raise up to ₹3,143.5 crore by issuing warrants to Sunbright Mauritius Investments, its promoter group company.

If these warrants are converted within 18 months (and get all the necessary approvals), the promoter group's stake could rise from just under 4% to nearly 24%.

The board has approved the proposal.