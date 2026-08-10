Zee Entertainment profit falls nearly 47% despite 4.5% revenue growth
Business
Zee Entertainment saw its profit fall nearly 47% year-over-year in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, landing at ₹76.3 crore compared to ₹143.7 crore last year.
Interestingly, overall revenue grew by 4.5% to ₹1,907.3 crore, thanks mostly to a solid 15.8% jump in subscription income and steady growth in other sales.
Zee trims costs as EBITDA falls
Ad revenue dropped from ₹758.5 crore to ₹671.4 crore, putting pressure on Zee's operating profits (EBITDA fell from ₹239 crore to just ₹100 crore).
On the bright side, Zee managed to bounce back from a loss last quarter by cutting costs sharply, expenses dropped by over ₹475 crore sequentially, and its stock up slightly on Monday despite the tough numbers.