Zee Entertainment profit falls nearly 47% despite 4.5% revenue growth

Zee Entertainment saw its profit fall nearly 47% year-over-year in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, landing at ₹76.3 crore compared to ₹143.7 crore last year.

Interestingly, overall revenue grew by 4.5% to ₹1,907.3 crore, thanks mostly to a solid 15.8% jump in subscription income and steady growth in other sales.