Zee Entertainment secures 12+ FIFA 2026 sponsors including Mahindra, Diageo
Zee Entertainment just landed more than 12 major sponsors for FIFA World Cup 2026, including Mahindra as Co-Presenting Sponsor and Diageo as Co-Powered By Sponsor.
Big names like Apple, Pernod Ricard, and Mondelez are also in, with more partners expected soon.
This follows Zee's recent eight-year FIFA broadcasting deal reportedly worth under $60 million.
Sandeep Mehrotra: cross-sector World Cup interest
Sandeep Mehrotra from Zee says the tournament is drawing interest from all kinds of sectors (automotive, FMCG, finance, and tech), which really shows how football is catching on here.
While cricket still drives a significant share of sports ad revenue for TV, experts think brands will focus more on wider digital engagement this time.
As Ajimon Francis of Brand Finance India puts it, Alcohol brands like Diageo fit right in with football fans watching at lounges and pubs.
The global reach of the World Cup gives advertisers a unique shot to connect with fans across India and beyond.