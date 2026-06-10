Zee Entertainment secures 12+ FIFA 2026 sponsors including Mahindra, Diageo

Sandeep Mehrotra: cross-sector World Cup interest

Sandeep Mehrotra from Zee says the tournament is drawing interest from all kinds of sectors (automotive, FMCG, finance, and tech), which really shows how football is catching on here.

While cricket still drives a significant share of sports ad revenue for TV, experts think brands will focus more on wider digital engagement this time.

As Ajimon Francis of Brand Finance India puts it, Alcohol brands like Diageo fit right in with football fans watching at lounges and pubs.

The global reach of the World Cup gives advertisers a unique shot to connect with fans across India and beyond.