Zee Entertainment secures exclusive 5-year Bundesliga streaming rights in India

Zee launches Z x Bundesliga clinics

Zee isn't just broadcasting matches: it's rolling out "Z x Bundesliga Football Week" with clinics and youth programs to help grow football at the grassroots level across India.

Plus, 15% of Zee5's football subscription revenue will go toward developing young talent.

According to the company, fan interest in India has jumped over 50% in four seasons, a trend it's excited to support.