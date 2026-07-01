Zee Entertainment secures exclusive 5-year Bundesliga streaming rights in India
Business
Big news for football fans: Zee Entertainment just scored the exclusive rights to stream Germany's Bundesliga in India for five years, starting with the 2026-27 season.
You'll be able to catch matches on Unite8 Sports and Zee5, with top players like Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala in action.
This move builds on Zee's growing football lineup after its FIFA deal.
Zee launches Z x Bundesliga clinics
Zee isn't just broadcasting matches: it's rolling out "Z x Bundesliga Football Week" with clinics and youth programs to help grow football at the grassroots level across India.
Plus, 15% of Zee5's football subscription revenue will go toward developing young talent.
According to the company, fan interest in India has jumped over 50% in four seasons, a trend it's excited to support.