Zee Entertainment shares rally 7% on 2nd straight day
Business
Zee Entertainment's stock just climbed 7% on Monday, making it two days in a row of gains.
Trading was buzzing, with around 169.84 lakh shares changing hands and the price hitting ₹74.90.
Zee Entertainment shares down about 18%
Even with this short-term boost, Zee's shares are down about 18% so far this year and nearly 7% in the last month, so things aren't exactly rosy.
Plus, they're under extra scrutiny after getting a notice from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on October 5 as part of an ongoing investigation.
All this is happening while Indian markets stay pretty shaky overall, thanks to worries about currency stability and central bank moves.