Zee Entertainment stock up over 8% as board explores fundraising

ZEEL shares at ₹112, window closed

ZEEL's share price hit ₹112, which is solid progress lately, even though it's still down 26% from last year's high.

The past month saw a 15.5% climb and the past three months were even better with a 45% jump, despite being down over the year overall.

Also, if you're wondering why trading is paused for now: ZEEL closed its trading window with immediate effect before announcing quarterly results and it will remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement per SEBI rules, showing they're sticking to transparency and compliance.