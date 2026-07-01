Zee Entertainment stock up over 8% as board explores fundraising
Zee Entertainment's stock got a nice boost, up over 8% on Wednesday, after the company said it's holding a board meeting on July 1 to explore raising funds.
They're looking at options like selling new shares or convertible securities, but everything still needs sign-off from shareholders and regulators.
This comes after earlier meetings in June, keeping investors curious about what's next.
ZEEL shares at ₹112, window closed
ZEEL's share price hit ₹112, which is solid progress lately, even though it's still down 26% from last year's high.
The past month saw a 15.5% climb and the past three months were even better with a 45% jump, despite being down over the year overall.
Also, if you're wondering why trading is paused for now: ZEEL closed its trading window with immediate effect before announcing quarterly results and it will remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement per SEBI rules, showing they're sticking to transparency and compliance.