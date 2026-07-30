Zee Entertainment sues Blinkit in Delhi High Court over copyright
Business
Zee Entertainment has sued Blinkit, claiming it used its copyrighted content in Instagram posts without permission.
The Delhi High Court accepted the case on July 27, 2026, and summoned Blinkit.
Zee's asking for an interim order to stop Blinkit from using the disputed material, with the first hearing set for August 14.
Blinkit must respond within 30 days
The court let Zee submit screen recordings as evidence (stored on a pen drive), and Blinkit must respond within 30 days.
Zee skipped mediation due to urgency.
This isn't a one-off: Zee's also suing JioStar and Nykaa for similar copyright issues, showing they're serious about protecting their content online.