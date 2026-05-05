Why Nykaa has been sued by Zee Entertainment
What's the story
Zee Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against Nykaa, accusing the latter of using its copyrighted songs in Instagram reels for product promotion. The media giant is seeking $210,000 (around ₹2 crore) in damages from the case. According to court documents reviewed by Reuters, Zee claims it has a licensing agreement with Meta Platforms that permits individuals to use its music for non-commercial purposes on Instagram posts.
Copyright dispute
Allegations of copyright infringement and breach of licensing agreement
Zee alleges that Nykaa has used several of its copyrighted songs in Instagram reels to promote products to millions of its followers. The lawsuit highlights a breach of the licensing agreement with Meta, as it was intended for non-commercial use only. Both Nykaa and Zee have refrained from commenting on the ongoing legal battle over this matter.
Advertising strategy
Impact of short-video formats on advertising
Short-video formats have emerged as a major advertising strategy for brands on social media platforms such as Instagram. These videos often use popular Hindi songs as background music, making them more engaging and appealing to users. The legal dispute between Zee and Nykaa highlights the complexities of copyright laws in this new era of digital marketing.