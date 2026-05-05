LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Why Nykaa has been sued by Zee Entertainment 
Why Nykaa has been sued by Zee Entertainment 
The media giant is seeking $210,000 (around ₹2 crore) in damages

Why Nykaa has been sued by Zee Entertainment 

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 05, 2026
07:53 pm
What's the story

Zee Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against Nykaa, accusing the latter of using its copyrighted songs in Instagram reels for product promotion. The media giant is seeking $210,000 (around ₹2 crore) in damages from the case. According to court documents reviewed by Reuters, Zee claims it has a licensing agreement with Meta Platforms that permits individuals to use its music for non-commercial purposes on Instagram posts.

Copyright dispute

Allegations of copyright infringement and breach of licensing agreement

Zee alleges that Nykaa has used several of its copyrighted songs in Instagram reels to promote products to millions of its followers. The lawsuit highlights a breach of the licensing agreement with Meta, as it was intended for non-commercial use only. Both Nykaa and Zee have refrained from commenting on the ongoing legal battle over this matter.

Advertising strategy

Impact of short-video formats on advertising

Short-video formats have emerged as a major advertising strategy for brands on social media platforms such as Instagram. These videos often use popular Hindi songs as background music, making them more engaging and appealing to users. The legal dispute between Zee and Nykaa highlights the complexities of copyright laws in this new era of digital marketing.

Advertisement