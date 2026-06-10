Zee Entertainment to raise ₹2,300cr after winning India FIFA rights
Business
Zee Entertainment just announced plans to raise ₹2,300 crore (about $241 million) for new projects and growth.
This big move comes days after they scored the broadcasting rights in India for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 39 more FIFA events through 2034.
Zee enters sports, 'Bullet,' PhantomFX
Zee Entertainment isn't just sticking to TV anymore. They've launched a sports broadcast lineup, plus jumped into fresh spaces like the micro-drama app Bullet and visual-effects studio PhantomFX.
These steps are part of their push forward.